The mayor of the city of León, Hector López Santillana, held a meeting with the elected mayor Alejandra Gutiérrez Campos; Before which Santillana stressed that for his part he sought to give clarity regarding the situation of the current administration, thereby trying to reduce the learning curve so that the government to come can begin to give results immediately.

“And on her part, also with the questions, with the concerns that they have to be able to outline both their government program, their strategy, and also to be able to start quickly; so the tone of the meeting was very collaborative and with the sole purpose of being able to slow down the speed of incorporation of the new administration to provide service to citizens, “he said.

A little less than four months after leaving office, the mayor pointed out that although there are still topics to be covered, various programs continue to be continued, such as street paving, public lighting and the smart road, the latter which deals with a new technology system to streamline traffic and road safety.

The Administration’s Legacy 2018-2021

Prior to the arrival of the new municipal administration, the mayor highlighted as part of his legacy the work that has been promoted in all areas through citizen participation, which has allowed the management of a public policy strategy in the periphery toward the center.

“From the periphery to the center he also has a conviction to turn the order of government, to do it from the citizen towards the municipal government, towards the State government and towards the Federal Government; or it also has a third aspect, which is from the most vulnerable population to the least vulnerable… so this policy has helped us serve the population that has the greatest need ”, he pointed out.

In this way, he assured that in addition to a financial situation in order, he leaves the elected mayor a culture of planning the order of legality, respect and total openness to the citizen, as he mentioned that he continuously met with citizens to maintain a dialogue, also motivating them to an active participation.

“And Ale is going to have what we presented to her yesterday, a portfolio … we show her how she will find the financial situation, she will not have a financial problem for the remainder of the year; not even for the payment of the Christmas bonuses for next year, that is already left to her, we are leaving a fund of municipal resources so that she can start immediately, “he said.

