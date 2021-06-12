A few days ago a controversy wanted to appear in the azulcrema team after, in a talk for the Italian media, the Gazzettta dello Sport, Santiago Solari affirmed that by finishing his process within America he would seek to return to football in Europe and would like to do so for Real Madrid or Inter Milan, teams to which he is very fond.
The words were not taken badly by the followers of America, on the contrary, many were in favor of the coach’s comment. But there were some journalists who said this type of comments you have to make when you become champion with the club and not when you have not achieved anything so far.
The problem is that they only focused on the negative of the Azulcrema coach’s words, since, although he made his intention to return to Europe clear, He also filled with praise not only America, but also Mexico as a country:
“Mexico is a wonderful country. Full of history, culture, tradition. Soccer is lived in a very happy way. I also train a giant like America, a great and wonderful challenge”
– Santiago Solari
Here it is clear that every story has two versions, many wanted to create controversy with the Argentine’s statements, but this time it did not come out because, in addition to making it clear from the beginning that he would like to fulfill his contract, Solari knows the responsibility he has and the team he trains.
Leave a Reply