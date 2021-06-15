The front Santiago Ormeño, from the Panzas Verdes del León, ended up being called up by the Peruvian team, which got in the way and ended up beating the Tricolor. Now, he is expected to start in the team led by coach Ricardo Gareca for the Copa América matches.
The footballer who debuted in 2011, was little known in Mexican soccer. Even being a professional and appearing on the staff of the Camoteros del Puebla, he went unnoticed and with few reflections. It was until the forced stoppage of the pandemic, where the ELiga MX contest appeared, where each team chose its representative to play the virtual tournament. There, the poblanos chose Ormeño, who did a good job.
From that moment he began to be widely recognized, and it seems that that was the push that he lacked in his career to shine in The Strip. The goals from his part did not take long to appear and he began to be seen by his developed scoring nose. Due to his annotations, and in the absence of a “bully” forward in the Tricolor, rumors began to place “Ormegol” in the Mexican team. However, the Inca team also appeared to raise their hands for their services.
The Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino he never had the necessary confidence to be able to summon him. In social networks, netizens demanded an opportunity for the 27-year-old element, arguing that it was preferable to call a player with less credentials who would leave everything on the field, other internationally renowned footballers who would behave like authentic ‘divas’ , although the helmsman turned a deaf ear.
That was how Gareca was not left behind, and seeing that Santiago Ormeño He was not summoned to the Tricolor, he did not hesitate for a moment and bet on him. Now, the attacker who has 44 games for Puebla, where he has scored 18 goals and one assist, is about to make his debut with the red-and-white shirt, where it is expected to be a disappointing image for the Mexican fans who were left wanting to see him with the Aztec selection.
