A few hours after the new stage of restrictions and flexibilities in the districts of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires was reported, the crossings between the City of Buenos Aires and the national Government did not rest. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nation, Santiago Cafiero, criticized the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, stating that “confuse the porteños again, because it insists with activities that are not allowed, when it is in alarm ”. At the same time, Cafiero defended Axel Kicillof’s decision that face-to-face classes return to the Province.

Diego Santilli, Buenos Aires deputy head of government, picked up the glove and replied: “It seems that Horacio is the culprit of everything.”

“Despite the collapse of the health system, Larreta decoupled from the national strategy. He did not comply with the decree in the case of face-to-face classes and now confuse the porteños again”, Asserted Cafiero in dialogue with Radio Miter.

“We have to wait and see those numbers to confirm” that the City has passed into the category of “high risk,” said Cafiero, and suggested that Larreta “listen more to the epidemiologists and less to pollsters“.

Cafiero defended Kicillof’s decision to return to face-to-face classes in the province of Buenos Aires. Photo Lucia Merle.

Regarding Cafiero’s words, Santilli replied: “It seems more like a political speech how real (…). When measures were taken, from day one, we always used the same parameters ”.

Also on Radio Miter, Santilli continued: “And the decisions for me were correct, if you look at the contagion rate in education was less than 2%, it was below the contagious rate of the City of Buenos Aires. Whether it is correct or not, in the midst of the pandemic it is not appropriate to raise it from a health point of view, for me the right thing has to do with always following the same parameters, always be consistent with the data that the pandemic gives us and make decisions from there ”.

“You don’t agree with Cafiero, then?”, They asked him in Miter. And Santilli’s response was: “No, I don’t agree at allIt seems to me that what we have to agree with is that the children are in school and that people can work as long as the pandemic allows it. And that’s what we do every day ”.

Are you angry? They then asked the Buenos Aires deputy head of government: “I’m not upset, it seems that every day it is ‘And hit Pernía’It seems that Horacio is responsible for everything, and he is not ”.



Diego Santilli said that for the national government “Horacio is responsible for everything and he is not.”

On the other hand, Cafiero attributed to the Nation the drop in cases in the Larreta district: “Now the City, from the nine hard days that they coordinated, and that they were measures that they did not want to take but they ended up accompanying, it is with a much lower infection rate ”.

“It is real that the number of infections in schools is low, but it has now been shown that we and the epidemiologists and not the pollsters were right, that by lowering the circulation of people, the circulation of the virus decreases, educational activity was always not related to infections within the classrooms ”, added the head of National Cabinet.

Cafiero, consulted by the surprise decision of the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, that face-to-face classes should return, said that “It is not about the will of a leader” to “open or close activities, but rather the epidemiological reality” of each district, according to its number of coronavirus cases.

And he defended Kicillof: “The province exhibits a reality that allows it to open more activities.” In addition, he clarified that “the province’s decision did not surprise “ because they had been talking to the national government about it. “The governor is guided by national parameters and has a projected look,” argued Cafiero.

For Santilli it was a surprise decision: “I was pleasantly surprised. Surely the epidemiological situation in the province gave rise to this situation and they did ”.

Electoral tone

Cafiero pointed out that Juntos por el Cambio confuses people “by telling them what they want to hear because they are thinking about the next election and not on how to take care of the lives of Argentines ”.

“We are not thinking about the next election, we are not thinking about one more deputy, that is why the opposition is so violent and says anything all the time, because it thinks about generating blows that allow it to have a plinth on television and project a different choice, that is not the attitude of the Government. We run out of time to read surveysWe take our time to see how we bring more vaccines, “Cafiero concluded.

Faced with this statement, Santilli replied: “Our time is busy preserving people’s lives, avoid contagion, recover each job, protect each SME, vaccinate as much as possible “.

LGP