To debate how to face the current challenges that threaten humanity and build responsible and imaginative solutions, the most relevant international voices, mostly women, meet in Santander WomenNOW, which is held from this Wednesday until Friday in Madrid. Witnesses in the front line, sometimes survivors, and always fighters, the participants of the congress on female leadership, organized by Vocento, will address issues such as violence, the pandemic, climate change, discrimination, poverty and hunger, child abuse and equality, with a common idea: how to overcome them and build a better future.

Among the participants are Eva Gonzalez, the lawyer who brought down the Dutch government; Tilly Lockey, model for bionic prosthetics; Alondra Parra, founder of the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas in New York; Maria Neira, Director of Public Health of the WHO; Petra axdorff, CEO of Ikea, or the astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti They will share their experiences on how they have faced obstacles with technology, arts, music, responsible management, activism, wisdom and altruism.

Structured in plot lines, the congress begins with the theme ‘The world we want’, where Cori Bargmann, Scientific Director of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Foundation, will give a talk entitled ‘And after the pandemic?’; Jamie Margolin, founder of the Zero Hour movement, will speak about ‘The new voice against climate change’, among other guests to form a relevant chorus of culture, economics, science, entertainment and politics. The presentations, colloquia and interviews also bring together national leaders such as, for example, the architect Benedetta Tagliabue, the scientist María Blasco, the chefs Pepa Muñoz and José Andrés, the communicator Ana Rosa Quintana or the Olympic athlete Laura García-Caro.

In the second day the theme ‘Towards a new world’ is raised, where Monde Balde, director of the Association Women Survivors of Guinea Bissau, will tell what happens ‘When the law does not protect you’, or Marta Aisa, will raise ‘The role of banking in the sustainable economy’. In the afternoon, the session is grouped under the slogan ‘This is how we tell the world’, where the writer and activist Dylan Farrow, star of the HBO documentary ‘Allen v. Farrow ‘, will expose’ The healing power of telling stories’, the pianist Isabel Pérez Dobarro will reveal the transition ‘From muses to leaders’ and the fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg will reflect’ The power of a dress, the power of an attitude ‘. All of them women in the front row of the changes that the world urgently requires, and whose gaze provides courageous solutions to today’s enormous challenges.

The congress, which will be closed by Queen Letizia, is attended by Carmen Calvo, First Vice President of the Government, who opens the conference, and Nadia Calviño, Second Vice President and Minister of Economy, who takes part in the final ceremony. Kathleen Kennedy, niece of JFK and daughter of Senator Bobby Kennedy, will give a presentation, entitled ‘A future for women’, prior to the words of Queen Letizia, president of the Vocento Honor Committee.

Santander WomenNOW will be held in person in the auditorium of the Vocento headquarters in Madrid and you can follow live in this newspaper. The congress has the sponsorship of Banco Santander as a Global Partner, the sponsorship of Hyundai, Iberia, Novartis and Vodafone; and the collaboration of Circe, Verdejo de Rueda; Community of Madrid, Correos, Princess of Girona Foundation and Ouigo.