Dubai (Etihad)

Sandooq Al Watan announced its participation, along with a group of investors and family companies, in providing seed funding worth one million dollars (3.67 million dirhams) for the Emirati “Baqsha” platform, a technology company in the field of technology specialized in marketing talent creations in the world of design and women’s fashion in the region.

The Boksha platform was established in 2018 by Emirati hands, and is considered the first and leading gateway to discovering modern designs with a Gulf character. The platform provides more than 15,000 products for more than 800 independent designers in the Arab world, enabling them to sell to more than 40 countries to date.

Hind Baqer, General Manager of Sandooq Al Watan, said: “At Sandooq Al Watan, we are keen to contribute to stimulating entrepreneurship, and work to provide the appropriate environment that enables startups to grow and flourish through entrepreneurs and talents, contribute to unleashing their creative potential, and enable them to translate their ideas into projects. It enhances efforts to build a future economy based on knowledge and innovation in line with the vision of our wise leadership in preparing for the post-oil era.”

For his part, Yahya Mohamed Saleh, co-founder and CEO of the “Baqsha” platform, said: “Today we are preparing for a new phase of growth and prosperity, as obtaining this financing allows us to make the best use of the great and promising opportunities witnessed by the sector in the region, and enables us to expand. Within the scope of our work, creating new opportunities for a larger group of creatives in the field of fashion design, and contributing to the transfer of their products from local markets to competitiveness at the level of global markets.”

He added: “We have a large number of designers and beneficiaries of our platform to market their products, 90% of whom are Emiratis between the ages of 18 and 35, and this funding enables us to reach a much larger group of designers wishing to benefit from our platform and tools to expand into the estimated global fashion market. With more than half a trillion dollars annually, which not only represents an opportunity to capture a large share of the market, but also has a significant social impact in terms of job creation, individual empowerment and the export of regional talent.”