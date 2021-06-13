Juan Espadas will be the socialist candidate for the Junta de Andalucia. They were primaries that were presented in equal terms that were resolved with a resounding result, the mayor of Seville prevailed by more than 5,000 votes to his rival, since he achieved 17,415 supports (55.19% of the total) while Díaz added 12,127 (38.43%). Economics professor Luis Ángel Hierro, third candidate in contention, with only 1,740 votes.

With a 93% scrutiny, Espadas won in the provinces of Seville, Granada, Jaén, Cadiz and Huelva while Díaz won in Malaga, Almería and Córdoba.

The mayor of Seville it was easily imposed in most of the provincial capitals. It did so in Jaén, where, as in Cádiz, Díaz was relegated to third place, Almería, Granada and Málaga.

After this overwhelming result, A period of uncertainty opens in the PSOE of Andalusia, of which Susana Díaz is still secretary general and president of her parliamentary group.

The primaries were called on May 6 by the Federal Executive of the PSOE after the Andalusian Socialists, reluctantly, requested it. For months now, the sectors critical of the leadership of Susana Díaz have been demanding an advance of the primaries without having to wait for the Congress of the PSOE of Andalusia, scheduled for the end of the year. They wielded the socialist stagnation in the polls and the consolidation of Juanma Moreno from his vantage point of the presidency of the Junta de Andalucía.

While the secretary general refused that summons, which he considered an anomaly since the natural order was to wait for the congress, the trickle of claims from the provincial directorates for the primaries to be brought forward was a pressure that the Andalusian executive could not bear. After the electoral results in Madrid, where the Socialists were relegated to third place, Pedro Sánchez summoned a federal executive to make the call, which forced Díaz to advance a few hours and, reluctantly, request the holding of primaries.