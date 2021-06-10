Pedro Sánchez and Joe Biden will meet this Monday in Brussels within the framework of the NATO summit to be held in the community capital. It will be the first meeting between the two leaders who so far have not maintained any contact because the president of the United States had not included the chief executive in the round of talks that he opened after his inauguration last January.

The appointment, according to La Sexta, will be brief and has been prepared with discretion by the chiefs of staff of both presidents, Ron Klain and Iván Redondo. The meeting will be part of Biden’s bilateral meetings with the leaders of the member countries of the Atlantic Alliance.

The conversation has special relevance for Spain in the midst of the diplomatic crisis with Morocco after the avalanche of immigrants who entered Ceuta at the instigation of the Rabat authorities. The Alawite kingdom strengthened its ties with the US administration after Donad Trump recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara on December 10.

A position that Biden, for the moment, has not reviewed, although the US State Department said Wednesday that “there are very important and profound differences” between the position adopted by the Trump administration towards Morocco.

International weakness



The absence of contacts between Sánchez and the president of the United States has been an argument used by the opposition to denounce Spain’s “weak” international position, given that Biden has spoken with dozens of leaders since he arrived at the White House five months ago and among them the head of the Spanish Executive has not appeared.

Moncloa has not confirmed the meeting through its official channels nor has it provided details of it. Biden arrived in the UK on Wednesday night to participate in a G-7 meeting, to be followed in Brussels by the NATO assembly and a European Union-US summit.