Only one condition had been set by Néstor Ortigoza at the time of signing his contract with Estudiantes de Río Cuarto after passing through Rosario Central: that if he received a call from San Lorenzo to hit the return, he would automatically rescind. And that officially ended up on Tuesday. It was not necessary to put a clause in writing; the president of the Cordoba club had given him the floor and he complied. The 36-year-old midfielder interrupted his relationship that expired at the end of the year and will sign in the next few hours. Cyclone where will finish his professional career in December.

The institution of Río Cuarto made public what Clarion He anticipated last Saturday that the midfielder who played there 20 games and scored two goals left to be part of his squad and will return to the club of which he is an idol since he won the 2013 Initial Tournament, the 2014 Copa Libertadores and the 2015 Super Cup.

“Thank you for so much magic and commitments with the colors of the blue of southern Cordoba. Your enhancement to the institution ranked our lawn and made us believe and dream big. Happy that you have accompanied us during this process of growth and expansion , We appreciate your honesty, your career and we applaud your football standing. Obviously we want to continue watching you play anywhere! Although the club of your love awaits you, the doors of ours will always be open. From blue to Barça … Thanks from my heart?”, reads a part of the farewell statement that Students published on their social networks.

⚽️Estudiantes de Río Cuarto officially communicates that Néstor Ortigoza terminates his contract by mutual agreement with the institution. 🙌🏼The club wishes you the best of success in your professional career and renews its eternal gratitude for your dedication and professionalism @BlackBlack pic.twitter.com/EHns5tMwke – AA Students of Río Cuarto (@ EstudiantesRio4) June 8, 2021

From here to friday Orti will seal his contract for six months with San Lorenzo that will be for productivity. In this way he will be able to fulfill the dream of retiring in the club that most identified him in his career, according to he himself assures in each interview. This was the first management of the brand new manager, Mauro Cetto, who was his teammate in the champion squad

Cetto’s next step will be to appoint the new coach. Something that managers do not want to be delayed beyond this week Who will it be? Paolo Montero is the one who stings in point since Alexander Medina, one of the most seductive, has a current link with Talleres and would continue there. But in the last hours it went up Nestor Gorosito in the consideration of the former defender.

Pipo maintained a dialogue with Cetto and communicated the desire to assume. His desire and his experience, added to his love for the club, made him gain ground. Further back appear Pablo Lavallén and Rubén Insúa. Another alternative would be the continuity of Leandro Romagnoli, who remained as an interim before the departure of Diego Dabove.

Pablo Guede and Gustavo Quinteros had already said “no” to the manager’s first consultation. Now everything seems to have been between Gorosito and Montero.