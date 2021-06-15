The adventure starts from the events of Metroid Fusion, with new abilities, enemies and environments.

Samus returns in 2021! And not in the way that many would expect, but it is no less exciting for that. The Nintendo Direct from E3 2021 has given us the announcement of Metroid Dread, a 2D Metroid for Nintendo Switch, with a new setting for the saga, and some enigmatic robotic enemies who promise not to give Samus Aran a moment of respite throughout the adventure.

It is the first main 2D Metroid in 19 yearsIt’s the first main 2D Metroid in 19 years, according to Nintendo, and is set right after the events of Metroid Fusion. “The story continues when Samus descends on the planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious broadcast broadcast by the Galactic Federation, “reads the Metroid Dread synopsis.” The remote planet has been ravaged by terrifying alien creatures and fearsome mechanical threats“.

Thus, players must face the EMMI, robotic creatures whose sole objective is to hunt down Samus. “The tensions are greater than ever as you try to avoid a cruel death, and to find a way to end them,” adds the Great N. Thus, we are presented with a Metroid adventure with a classic aftertaste, but with “new and familiar skills with which to navigate the many environments of this world of dangers. ”Of course, there will be a good dose of backtracking, improvements and alternative paths to discover.

Metroid Dread will be available on October 8th. If you have missed any of the news from the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, do not hesitate to consult our website to see each announcement, and each trailer, of the (virtual) fair in Los Angeles.

More about: Metroid Dread, Metroid and Nintendo.