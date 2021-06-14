August was the date set for the long-awaited launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. But your arrival could be delayed or even abruptly canceled., as reported from ETNews.

Everything seems to indicate that the crisis of shortage of electronic components in the technology industry it would have finally impacted on the manufacturing schedule of this model.

The alarm was triggered when a publication deleted by the Electronic Times company of South Korea. In that memo reported that the brand itself had suspended production of the less expensive version of the Galaxy S21.

The South Korean manufacturer echoed the ETNews reports and argued that A decision has yet to be made regarding the discontinuation of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Although Samsung has not yet made a decision regarding the suspension of the Galaxy S21 FE, it will not be released on a date.

“Although we cannot discuss the details of an unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged suspension of production, “the company states in a statement to Bloomberg.

That the Korean company cast doubt on the production process of one of its most important launches It raises doubts about the possibility that it will finally go on the market.

Samsung seems to have a limited stock of Qualcomm processors, and these could be destined for its folding phones. The company plans to launch a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the second generation of its “clamshell” mobile, the Galaxy Z Flip, during the month of August.

The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, whose previous version was presented in Argentina, is considered a mid-range mobile from Samsung that costs less than its first cousins.

This terminal was going to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a screen with a 120 Hz rate and a triple 12 megapixel camera.

And while the specifications are similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21, the final price is lower. Samsung would cut some benefits, such as design or secondary lenses, to lower costs and prevent the terminal from becoming more expensive.



Galaxy S22 leaked details

The successor

Although the Galaxy S21 is only a few months old, Renders, videos and images of what the company’s future flagship would look like have already begun to circulate.

And although in terms of design the projection would follow the curves of its predecessor, where there would be surprises this year would be in the photographic section of the device.

Everything seems to indicate that the ToF depth sensor could disappear. It is a technology that was incorporated with force a couple of years ago but that did not justify its high cost.



The super camera powered by Olympus.

Instead, I would add an IBIS image stabilizer, a field in which Olympus is a pioneer. Rumors suggest that it would also have a camera of up to 200 megapixels.

Competition in this area is increasingly fierce. After the first liquid lens of the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold and the first variable telephoto lens of the Sony Xperia X1 III, Samsung could give the big blow with this camera system.

The novelty

At the local level, Samsung Argentina has just launched a special edition of its latest smartphone in the premium line, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, expanding its capacity to 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM.



The Ultra version of the Samsung, with 512GB of storage.

It will also have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, is the smartest yet, with Quad HD + and 120Hz refresh rate. This device offers a 25% brighter image, with an improved contrast ratio and immersive and sharp images.

With this new limited version, the user will be able to save and relive all those moments that deserve to be remembered, no need to worry about making a backup or saving them in the cloud.

