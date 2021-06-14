Genoa – The driver of a Piaggio Liberty carrying a passenger overwhelmed two pedestrians in via Buranello, at the intersection with via Gioberti, in Sampierdarena. It happened on Sunday night. The driver left without providing assistance to the people he had overwhelmed, a man and a woman, reached by 118 and transported to the emergency room of the Villa Scassi hospital.

Through the cameras of the city video surveillance, the men of the Accident Unit of the Judicial Department of the local Police were able to trace the license plate of the motor vehicle, owned by a fifty nine years old. Driving the vehicle, however, was certainly a younger man. The suspicions then focused on the woman’s son, a 28-year-old. The staff of the accident center managed to get in touch with the owner of the Liberty and in the late evening the son showed up at the local police headquarters in piazza Ortiz aboard the motor vehicle which was missing exactly some fragments found at the accident site. . The 28-year-old was denounced for escaping and failing to help while the passenger’s position is being examined by the judicial authorities.