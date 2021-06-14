Dario Freccero – Antonio Conte sent him a little, his close friend, a little bit Delio Rossi, for a brief interlude his coach and mentor at Pescara. Certainly for Roberto D’Aversa, 45 years old, Abruzzo technician (from Pescara) but born in Germany (a bit like Marco Giampaolo, also from Abruzzo but born in Switzerland; and Di Francesco was also from Abruzzo …), these are very hot hours on the Sampdoria front. In Genoa he lived a very short period as a footballer, in the 2001 season in Serie B (17 appearances and 2 goals), but it is now as a possible technician that the feeling could blossom. In the next few hours, between today and tomorrow, in Milan he will meet the sports director Osti who contacted him on a mandate from Ferrero.

For this appointment the former Parma has returned specifically from vacation: he was in Ibiza with his family. He is not the only candidate but as the hours go by the impression is that, after Dionisi has disappeared, he is number one in front of the various Giampaolo, Iachini, Pirlo, Vieira and the others. To push him the excellent judgment given to Ferrero by the president of Parma, the American Krause, a few hours before D’Aversa was exonerated for a relegation not attributable to him who took over from Liverani when the season was now compromised. But above all the references of the sports director Faggiano, with whom Ferrero has heard several times in recent times. And of course for the work of the last five years in Parma. Not from the last unsuccessful season, but from the previous four when he brought the Emilians from C to A with two promotions in a row and then made two A championships, one fairly good and the other excellent.

Before Parma his experience as a coach had only been at Virtus Lanciano in B in 2014-2015, but already in his modest career as a footballer – the peak in the three seasons in Serie A with Siena, from 2003 to 2006 – he had shown technical driving skills. more than as a footballer. This is how, for example, the fraternal relationship with Antonio Conte (De Canio’s assistant coach) was born at Siena and since then an inseparable summer vacation companion. “The friendship was born in Siena in 2005 when Antonio was deputy and I was still playing – said D’Aversa – Then it spread to our wives and continued over the years”. As a footballer he started as a striker, then retreated as his career progressed. As a child he supported first Inter, then Milan.

“I liked Inter. Then, as soon as I arrived at the Milan youth academy at the age of 14, I changed course. It was Sacchi’s Milan, my idol was Van Basten … ”. As a coach he certainly garnered more glory than as a midfielder. In the four seasons in Parma his trademark was the 4-3-3 with a game that was initially branded “Italian style”, lightning defense and counter-attacks (thanks to the speed above all of Gervinho, intuition of the ds Faggiano) but which over time has been re-evaluated and redefined. His Parma had characteristics very similar to Ranieri’s last Sampdoria. That is, he waited low in his trocar for his opponents, betting everything on long counterattacks and on pressing. The starting form was 4-3-3 but often changed to 4-4-2 in the defensive phase. Basically all things that can be easily reproduced in Bogliasco where the Sampdoria group already has these movements sculpted in their heads for the last two years.

A hair more difficult could be to impose on D’Aversa those young people to be valued that for the Viperetta are the worry and one of the reasons for the clash with Ranieri. Last January, as soon as he took over from Liverani in Parma, the Pescara-born had in fact answered a specific question about young people: “For my part there is no problem, strong players play at any age: to make young people grow, however, there is a need for a solidity side. The Italian championship is difficult, it takes time to acclimate … ”.

