Genoa – The news of Sampdoria Monday is this: Massimo Ferrero, Carlo Osti and Riccardo Pecini they all met again after sixteen days. They did so in Rome on presidential call, yesterday at lunch, with Giampiero Pocetta also present. Then, all together, in the early afternoon they had contact with Roberto D’Aversa and in particular by telephone with Tullio Tinti, the coach’s agent who is currently abroad. The Roman day served above all to proceed with the thaw between president and sporting director.

True, there was also Pecini, but his road is about to separate from that of Sampdoria, towards Spezia.

To replace him in the role of scouting manager, the internal candidacy of Fabio Papagni and its observer staff. Ferrero and Osti yesterday in Rome faced some “unspoken” and those situations that led them to leave, even by telephone.

The meeting was constructive. Both took a couple of days of reflection, with positive feelings to continue their relationship for the eighth consecutive year. The manager’s renewal contract, on the other hand, is ready on site to be signed for a month or so.

But also the document was “overwhelmed” by the events of recent times, thus remaining closed in a drawer of the Corte Lambruschini headquarters.

As for D’Aversa, his knowledge was deepened e it certainly remains one of the main candidates to take Ranieri’s place on the Sampdoria bench. Tomorrow Tinti will return to Italy, and a new meeting is scheduled between the agent and Ferrero to address the economic issue of the possible engagement. The coach is linked to Parma until June 2022 and will eventually have to free himself from that last year of his contract.

The Gialloblù club, which he has focused on as a coach Maresca (already Ferrero’s goal) will obviously make no resistance “to Corsi”, but at the moment it does not seem absolutely willing to participate in the payment of the salary, even in the form of an incentive to leave.

D’Aversa earns about 750,000 euros and should only bring a couple of collaborators. Not a detail. Because in the end, it cannot even be ruled out that the economic aspect will play a primary role in the final choice for which Ferrero has declared it will take responsibility.

This morning videoconference will be held the board meeting blucerchiato who will approve the financial statements closed on 31 December last (with a loss of 14.7 million) and will appoint the statutory auditor. More varied and possible. Yesterday the members received the transfer of their March salary, a few days before the new deadline of 25 June, on the basis of the agreement between the FIGC and all the clubs. April and May will be paid next week.

And speaking of the board of directors, the manager has disappeared in recent days in Orvieto Gianni Stella, member of the first ephemeral Board of Directors of the Ferrero management. And for the record, also the first director of his management to resign (the second would have been years after Fiorentino), however, only a few days after the appointment.

