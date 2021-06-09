Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

A few weeks ago, and after a final season with the German team Hertha Berlin, German star Sami Khedira ended his playing career, announcing his retirement from playing for good, after a tender journey in which he starred with the three clubs he played for.. Stuttgart “his hometown club”, Real Madrid and Juventus Turin, Italy, during which he played with some of the best players in the world, and was one of the best defensive midfielders during the last decade, as well as winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the German national team.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, Khedira spoke about his decision to retire, expressing his great pride in what he achieved in the stadiums, and said: The decision was not the result of a moment or a day and a night, but came after a deep thought, and after I felt that my body was no longer ready or ready to play. At the highest professional level.

He added, “Although the decision was difficult, it was the best thing I did, because as long as I can no longer do my best, it is better to withdraw and retire.”

Khedira admitted that he had been thinking about this for a long time and had talked about it with his family members, although his feelings were still conflicting so far, he is sad because he no longer plays football, but he is happy and proud at the same time of what he achieved and accomplished as a player, describing his football career. That she was wonderful.

Khedira continued, “The wish of my life was to become a football player, and my dream was to play even one match in the German Premier League (Bundesliga), and I already played and won the championship in 2007 with my hometown club Stuttgart (06/2010) until I received the Real Madrid contract. Here everything changed in my life.

He commented, “Imagine…the royal club is asking me at a time when I never imagined that I would play for a club with such global weight.” Khedira added: I played alongside the best players in the world in this club .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Marcelo and others, and won many championships with them .. It was a qualitative leap and a completely different dimension.

It is worth noting that Sami Khedira was born in the German city of Stuttgart on April 14, 1987, from a German father and a Tunisian mother. With Real Madrid (10/2015) he won 7 championships, the most important of which is the Champions League, and with Juventus he won 9 championships.

He played for Germany 77 international matches, during which he scored 7 goals, and participated in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups. He also participated in the European Nations Cup in 2012 and 2016.