A couple of weeks ago Sam was shared on Lightfarm social networks as Samsung’s new virtual assistant.

Its design and facial expressions fell in love with the public who immediately adopted it. However, the public wanted to know more about her and found publicity that made them think that Sam Samsung is trans:

This brought up many theories as to whether in fact Sam, Samsung’s assistant, is she trans or not. Or his role within the company, if he would replace Bixby, the current virtual assistant of Samsung. The company has responded that it will only be a customer service bot for some local subsidiaries and its appearance could change from country to country.

Sam is trans? Man or woman?

As we had mentioned, the advertising in which we can see Sam like a man is a location of this chat bot of Samsung which corresponds to the subsidiary of Philippines. However, for a large part of his fans it was enough proof to affirm that Sam She is trans, a trans woman.

There were even those who took the headline of other media to affirm that Sam Samsung is trans. But, now we know the truth about her. And, we can affirm that this is a headcannon within the fandom that has had in such a short time.

However, this did not stop the transphobia of the internet community. Quickly, fans made memes and reactions affirming that yes Sam he is trans, he is automatically a man. In his words: ‘I don’t have a waifu anymore (he’s an uncle). ‘

The answer is negative to the question of whether Sam Samsung is trans or not. However, this is a harmless headcannon that should not generate this type of reaction.

