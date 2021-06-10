Salt is eroding the oldest cave paintings in the world

Archaeologists have warned that a drawing believed to be the world’s oldest cave painting on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi is being erased at a rapid rate due to salt crystallization likely caused by climate change. The drawing, which appears to show a group of human ancestors apparently hunting animals, was found in a cave It was made of limestone in 2017 and dates back to approximately 44,000 years.

Experts are racing against time to find ways to preserve the priceless Ice Age artwork.

“The impact is very severe and it will destroy the drawings,” Basran Burhan, an archaeologist at Australia’s Griffith University, told Reuters after viewing the drawing in Maros.

Rising temperatures and the increasing intensity of the effects of the El Niño phenomenon have accelerated the crystallization of salt in the cave, which effectively means “peeling” the painting, according to a study by Australian and Indonesian archaeologists and published in the journal Scientific Reports last month.

The study said that prolonged drought combined with heavy seasonal rains created “extremely favorable” conditions that increased salt crystallization.

“The pigment on the cave walls is peeling off,” said archaeologist Rustan Lab, pointing to pictures on his laptop showing the extent of the exfoliation between October 2018 and March 2019.

Photographic documentation showed that 1.36898 square centimeters were peeled during the six-month period.

Lapp, who works at the Cultural Heritage Preservation Center at the Ministry of Education and Culture, said archaeologists will work in small teams to monitor the growth of salt crystals and other microorganisms on the cave wall.

“We will stop the factors that may pose a threat, we will deal with them and we will respond immediately,” he told Reuters.