The influence of the titles of the FromSoftware studio continues to invade the world of the indies.

By Axel García / Updated June 11, 2021, 16:20 11 comments

Among the numerous indies announced on the Summer Game Fest broadcast, Salt and Sacrifice was immediately recognized for its similarities to Ska Studios’ previous installment, Salt and Sanctuary. This title of 2D role seeks to continue implementing the elements that popularized the Dark Souls saga.

In the words of Ska Studios, Salt and Sacrifice places us in the Alterstone kingdom, where captured criminals must choose one of two options: serve or die. However, some brave souls decide to live as inquisitors, hunting mages and devouring their souls in order to prevent further damage to the kingdom.

The game will allow us to customize our character, from hair and eye color, to the class that will define the combat style. Regardless of how we decide to fight the creatures and the rest of the obstacles in our way, Salt and Sacrifice promises to be as unforgivable as the previous installment of Ska Studios.

The title will have cooperative mode both in local format and online, a great novelty compared to the original, but there is always the option of passing it without the help of a partner. Salt and Sacrifice has confirmed its release on PS5 and PS4, as well as on PC. It will arrive with texts in Spanish and will sell for $ 19.99.

