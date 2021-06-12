This weekend Salobreña will hold its first Ecomercado; a market for ecological produce, organized by the Asociación Cal y Caña.

The market stalls, which will be set up in the Municipal market the second Sunday of every month, will be manned by Salobreña farmers as well as farmers from other towns in the province.

Salobreña is not the first town in the province to hold an Ecomarket – the other were in the city of Granada – but it is the first town on the Costa Tropical to do so.

The idea is for farmer to offer their produce directly to consumers, which is beneficial for both parties because even though the farmers can receive more than they usually do where middlemen are concerned, the prices are still below what it costs in the shops, etc.

The Cal y Caña Association hopes there will be around a dozen stalls this Sunday, two of whom are local farmers. The aim, of course, it to increase the number of stalls

An association representative, Mr. Palaminos, explained that many farmers growing ecological crops don’t know about this initiative whilst some, who do, don’t have ecologically certified produce; the produce is cultivated ecologically but they have not applied for the official certificate that guarantees the produce.

The association wants to work closely with the municipal market and hopes to include cultural attractions, such as painting exhibitions – they’re keeping mum concerning what’s planned for this Sunday in that aspect, though.

(News: Salobreña, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)