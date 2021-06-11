In a recent interview with InStyle, actress Salma Hayek questioned the audience’s position by putting pressure on artists, especially women, to fulfill the social mandate of looking young and bright on screen. However, the protagonist of Son como Niños pointed out that this is very complicated as time progresses.

“It is what is expected of a woman that people consider attractive. As it ages, it is hoped that it will not age, ”he said.

Salma Hayek spoke about how difficult it is to be in the middle of all eyes. Photo: InStyle

On the other hand, as is known, Salma Hayek had to gain weight for the role of Giuseppina in the film House of Gucci directed by Ridley Scott. However, compared to other occasions, this time she is struggling to lose the necessary kilos to look the way she wants.

“I have lost very little. You say, ‘Wow! Wow! Wow! You win it very fast ‘, but it takes so long to lose it, ”said the Mexican.

Finally, Hayek said that he usually practices meditation to treat his lower back, although now he practices it to exercise constantly.

