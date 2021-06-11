Salim Vera surprised his fans by showing off with his partner on social networks. The leader of Libido He shared a tender photograph that highlighted the good time he is going through sentimentally.

In the image he posted on Instagram you can see both enjoying a trip to the north of the country. The famous Peruvian singer did not hesitate to dedicate a short but moving message to his companion.

“Here creating stories because songs don’t come out and love stopped being platonic” , wrote the interpreter of “In this room” in his official account.

Users did not delay in pronouncing themselves and congratulated the artist, emphasizing the connection they projected through the platform. Some also asked the artist to be inspired by this new stage of his life to create a new album.

Salim Vera presents her partner in networks: “Love stopped being platonic”

Salim Vera released a series of videos with which he recorded his visit to Tumbes with his partner. In one of the clips they are shown enjoying a walk on the beaches of Zorritos, and a few hours later they recorded the sunset in that place.

During 2019, the singer decided to undertake a new project and presented his band called Coral together with the musicians Ben Geiser and Alberto Fernández. The group released their first single a year later, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, Salim Vera is close to releasing a new song through digital platforms, and has even ventured into the Onlyfans platform, in which he focuses on sharing content for music lovers.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.