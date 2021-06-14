It will be possible to buy a touristic cashback voucher for autumn-winter until the end of July, said the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova in an interview with Izvestia.

On June 15, sales of the third stage of the tourist cashback program will end and starting from June 16, the next sales window will start, which will be open until July 31, and it will be possible to go on a trip to any region of the country and receive a refund from October 1 to December 24, the head of the agency said. …

According to the main type of cashback, about 5 billion rubles have already returned to the cards for tourists for their holidays.

Tourist cashback is a travel subsidy program in Russia. Under this program, tourists can pay for the trip with a Mir card and receive compensation of 20% of the tour cost.

On children’s cashback, the number of vouchers that citizens purchased for their children exceeded 100 thousand people. More than 1.5 billion rubles will be returned to parents, Zarina Doguzova noted.

The children’s tourist cashback program started on May 25, 2021, within its framework, 50% of the cost of the voucher to the children’s camp participating in the action will be returned to Russians, but not more than 20 thousand rubles.

