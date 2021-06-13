Johan Salén, General Director of The Ocean Race, attends AS at Pier 12 in the port of Alicante. He is proud of the European edition and reveals that the initial intention was to make it debut after the trip around the world. But the Covid-19 precipitated the bet and, after the good reception, in the future it will be planned to organize every four years.

How did the idea for The Ocean Race Europe come about?

We wanted to organize an ocean sailing event in Europe, it is something we have contemplated for many years. Before Covid-19, the idea was to organize the first edition after around the world, in 2023, but since it was not possible to go around the world this year, we decided to advance this Europe. In the future we want both regattas to take place every four years. We believe that there is very good potential and the base for ocean sailing is in Europe. That is why we want to develop it more for the future.

In this first edition they have already managed to get 12 boats to compete …

It’s good, I think it’s going well because the fact that the IMOCAs compete together with the VO65s works. It is clear that sailing in Europe is not the same as around the world, but it is a very attractive format.

Does it favor you that there is so much equality in the classification of the two classes?

Of course it’s more attractive and I think people are liking it. In addition, sailors feel comfortable because there are many used to sailing alone and here they do it with a crew. And thanks to this they can be closer to taking advantage of one hundred percent of the ship. This makes it more fun.

What do you think they have to improve for future editions?

We want to attract the attention of more French ships because we believe that this format can be very attractive to them. We are learning a lot now with this edition and we are convinced that seeing the IMOCA and VO65 compete together has been a success.

One of the best bets of the Ocean Race are its sustainability projects and the promotion of helping to restore the health of the oceans?

It is very important to have clean and healthy seas because it is the basis of everything. There are innovation workshops, the use of renewable energy systems is explored, there are educational programs … We must give importance to the environment.

Do you dare to say which boats will win The Ocean Race Europe?

It is interesting because everything is very even, but if I have to bet I would say that Mirpuri are very strong because they have had more preparation than the others and it shows. At IMOCA, the most versatile and prepared boat is the Linkedout. But anyone can win, that’s why we like it a lot.