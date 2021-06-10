Mahmoud Ismail Badr (Al-Ittihad)

In 2019, the Emirati poet Salem Al Qubaisi Abu Jamhour launched a qualitative literary project based on the issuance and publication of a poetry book for every country in the Arab world. Through poems, he narrates noble positions that sometimes seem emotional and epic, through which he reflects his intense feelings and appreciation for the concept of “Arabism”, when he talks about Arabism. People’s spaces and their struggles, about cities, villages, small residential neighborhoods, collective memory, writers and poets. Through his poetry, they become a lively poetic narrative material, emitting warmth, intimacy and aesthetics.

In addition, Abu Jamhour tells Al-Ittihad that his project is “tourism of national culture throughout the Arab world through poetry, and at the beginning I followed the conditions of some countries inflamed by events.” He added: “Corona’s isolation contributed to the completion of a number of collections, whose poems express a new concept of human solidarity, after writers and intellectuals have had time, and I think nothing stands in the way of the life instinct, we just need to return to our spontaneity and rush, and what we made with our culture. Let us face the pandemic with love, hope, and more sober human writing and poetry.

Abu Jamhour began his project by publishing his first collection of books entitled “Civilian” on “Dar Nabatean Poetry.” He dedicated his poems to celebrating the Sudanese people and the December revolution. The dedication reads: “To the Qibla of the Free Sudan.” The book included 25 poems, including: Khartoum, Kendaka, Atbara, Al-Midan, Banat Mahira, Asad Al-Sudan, and Omdurman.

In December 2020, he published his second book, “You are Algeria,” and wrote in the dedication “To the free people of Algeria, a greeting of peace and freedom,” which included 30 poems, in vertical form. And before that, in May 2020, Abu Jamhour singled out the Iraqi people with a diwan he called “Bulbul Babli,” and he drew in a poetic elegy entitled “July” to the last Mutanabbi, the Iraqi poet Abdul Razzaq Abdul Wahed. Then the books were rolled: “Nightingale Yamani” (Yemen), “Douri Syrian” (Syria), and “Reading in the Front of Omar Mukhtar” (Libya).

Abu Jamhour confirms that his project is still in existence, and he is currently working on new works, praising the Emirati poetic scene by saying: “The most wonderful thing about this scene is its openness to humanitarian issues, for the victory of the values ​​of life, beauty and intellectual values, and I see this in fact as a dedication to the leadership approach. The wise use of soft power to support everyone who wants to make positive change and restore their role in building the nation, under the umbrella of the role of true poetry in raising the voice of freedom and pure patriotism.