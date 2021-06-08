Salaries The average monthly salary of Finns rose to 3,000 euros in April, women’s income rose faster than men’s

The top quarter earned 4,200 euros or more.

Statistics Finland published Income register wages and salaries statistics information from April 2021.

For wage earners, the median wages and salaries were € 3,027 in April. The year-on-year growth is 3.5 percent. The median income of men rose by 3.2 per cent to EUR 3,450 and that of women by 3.6 per cent to EUR 2,738.

The median salary and commission income of all income recipients was EUR 3,000. The lowest quarter of those who received salary and commission income received 2,132 euros or less. The top quarter of those who received salary and commission income received EUR 4,200 or more.

In April, there were about 2,269,000 income recipients in the Income Register’s wages and salaries statistics who received salary or commission income. Of these, 2,127,000 were wage earners, 62,000 were wage earners and 80,300 were entrepreneurs or agricultural entrepreneurs.

Recipients of income are those who have received only commission income and as entrepreneurs or agricultural entrepreneurs more than half of whose salary and commission income is subject to YEL or MYEL.