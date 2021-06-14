The authorities of the Sakhalin region are strengthening measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus amid an increase in the incidence in the region, it was reported on June 14 on website regional government.

“Sakhalin Rospotrebnadzor notes an alarming epidemiological situation in the region. Since the beginning of June, the incidence of dangerous infection has significantly increased with a weekly increase of up to 51.8%, ”the text says.

It is noted that in the region there will be more frequent raids to check compliance with the mask regime, social distancing, as well as disinfection in public places and enterprises.

In addition, it was decided to monitor vaccinated employees of large enterprises and authorities to increase awareness and immunize workers. these measures will also apply to companies that employ seasonal employees.

At the same time, the regional Rospotrebnadzor was recommended to submit to the Sakhalin Oblast government a proposal to limit public events in enclosed spaces with the simultaneous presence of people at the rate of one visitor per four square meters.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, signed a decree on strengthening the city on Thursday, June 17, restrictive measures against the backdrop of the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, a similar decree was signed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. According to him, the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in the capital has deteriorated sharply over the past week.

