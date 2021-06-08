If there are two characters that have remained in force despite the passage of time, they are undoubtedly sailor Moon Y Wonder woman (Wonder Woman in Latin America). This despite the fact that both already have years on.

Regarding the alter ego from Serena or Usagi Tsukino, she is a creation of the mangaka Naoko takeuchi, which began its story in December 1991. It was the following year that its anime debuted on Japanese television.

Wonder Woman emerged in the 40s of the last century

As to Wonder woman, she is much older. It is an original creation of the psychologist and writer William Moulton Marston, aka Charles Moulton, and was first drawn by Harry G. Peter.

The Princess Diana, or Diana prince To cover up her identity, she saw the light for the first time in October 1941. She is considered a feminist icon. Over the years it has reinvented itself, and in recent years it has had a notorious resurgence.

Sailor Moon Eternal on Netflix is ​​being a success, except in Spain

Especially for his films with the actress Gal gadot. It could be said that sailor Moon He has also returned to the sights of many, and all thanks to his recent film, which is divided into two parts.

It can be seen under the name Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 & Part 2 via Netflix. While Wonder woman made history in the superhero genre, Serena did the same in the world of magical girls or magic girls.

Sailor Moon movies recently hit Netflix

So at one cosplayer came up with the idea of ​​honoring both in a single cosplay. Is about Lisa mancini (@lisamancinerh), who mixed elements of the costumes of both in one interpretation.

Visually more reminiscent of sailor Moon, but the colors and weapons are more in the style of the Wonder Woman. Let’s say it’s a hybrid interpretation of what both characters would look like fused with each other. An interesting sounding idea.

Mancini commented through Twitter ‘In the name of the moon… I WILL PUNISH YOU!’. He shared a couple of photos of his cosplay, and the rest are available through your account at Patreon.

At least it gives us an idea of ​​what a more warlike version of Serena. Although those who know this character well will know that she would never use a weapon as such. It is something that was reaffirmed with the end of the anime, which we hope to see renewed in the future.

Fountain.



