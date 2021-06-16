Sanremo – Sanremo starts again in the front row and from today returns to being, after years, the absolute protagonist of the “Rolex Giraglia”, the queen regatta of the Mediterranean. The historic international sailing event, considered between the five most important in the world, usually unites France and Italy, departing from Saint Tropez and arriving in Genoa, since it was conceived in 1952, with its debut the following year, also with the aim of rebuilding the spirit of friendship between Italy and France. In this edition, however, both the departure and the arrival are in Liguria.

Navigation, for the first time, will find two buoys before the Giraglia islet: one in Cala del Forte, the new port of Ventimiglia, and the other in the Rade d’Agay, between Cannes and Saint Tropez. Then we will head to the northern tip of Corsica. Once around the natural buoy represented by the Giraglia, we will point the bow towards Genoa for a regatta lasting a total of 241 miles. At the old port of Sanremo at 12 today there will be 147 boats from 33 different nations at the starting line of the 68th edition of the “Rolex Giraglia”.

The regatta, organized by the Italian Yacht Club under the aegis of the Italian Sailing Federation, was also included in the IMA Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge 2020-2021. The award ceremony for the sailing competition is scheduled for Saturday 19th at 12 noon at the headquarters of Italian Yacht Club in Genoa.

Yesterday afternoon, June 15, the award ceremony of the two regattas approaching the “Giraglia” started on Sunday evening respectively was held in the village set up in the old port. from Genoa (in which Adriano Calvini’s “Itacentodue” was established) and from Saint Tropez (with Frederic Puzin’s “Ker 46 Daguet 3”). Also present at the award ceremony was the president of the Region Giovanni Toti.

“Our Region – Toti affirms – confirms itself as the international capital of sailing and with the Giraglia today not only sport starts again, an important piece of our economy and our future starts again. Liguria is the nautical capital of the Mediterranean. In Liguria we were the first to restart with the Portofino regattas and now in addition to the “Giraglia” there is also the appointment with the Ocean Race in Genoa. Boating is an important part for the development and growth of our territory, it is synergistic with tourism and we will continue to focus on it ”.

The favorites for success in the “Giraglia” are the “Maxi”, 30 meters long boats that have an advantage in regattas of this type. However, it will be very difficult to beat the absolute record of the regatta (14 hours, 56 minutes and 16 seconds set by “Esimit Europa 2” nine years ago) in light of the particular weather conditions. The first boats should arrive in Genoa between 20 and 24 hours from departure. Never as this year will fans be able to follow the salient stages of the regatta live from home. On Primocanale (key 10 of the digital terrestrial) the “Giraglia” will be live every day, until to Saturday 19, at 8, at 13 and at 18. –

