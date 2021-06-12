Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated the UAE on the occasion of the UAE’s election to the UN Security Council for the period from 2022-2023, and His Highness congratulated the achievement for the wise leadership, the people of the UAE, and the world at large.

His Highness said in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Congratulations to the UAE, its leadership, its people and the world.”