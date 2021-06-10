Netflix has a new dose of fear in store for us. The streaming giant has launched the official trailer of his latest Fear street trilogy (The street of terror for Spanish-speaking countries).

As reported by specialized media, a fact that is confirmed by the video of almost three minutes, the cast of this project includes Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke, who you can easily recognize from their roles as Max and Robin in Stranger Things.

Official poster of The Street of Terror. Photo: Netflix

This new production is based on the teen books of the same title, which were written by RL Stine. They explore the sinister history of a city called Shadyside.

On the other hand, if the novelist’s name sounds familiar to you, it is because he was represented on the big screen by Jack Black in the Chills saga, which is based on the homonymous texts owned by Stine.

Furthermore, Netflix reveals that the trilogy will be released with a week of waiting between each one. Part one will arrive in your catalog on July 2 and will be located in 1994. Also, the second and third installments will be located in 1978 and 1966, respectively.

On the other hand, People magazine has shared some statements by Stine about the public to whom this new streaming title will be focused. Readers know that the book series is rated PG, but movies are rated R. That means more excitement and more terror, “he said.

Official synopsis

The terrifying story tells that, in 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the events that have terrorized their city for generations could be connected and that they could be the next victims.