The developer Pixelated Milk announced, during theE3 last night, the new 90s Japanese-style RPG called SacriFire, which will be able to count on the soundtrack composed by Motoi Sakuraba (Tales of, Dark Souls and many more). The title will arrive in 2022 up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. Countryside Kickstarter is active with the target of € 82,000.

Source: PC Gaming Show