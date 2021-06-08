Youssouf Sabaly was introduced as a new Betis player after being chosen to be Emerson’s replacement on the right backor. The Franco-Senegalese tried to express his feelings after signing a contract for five seasons and did not hesitate to assess the keys to his decision: “I am very happy to come to this club, I am proud. It is a new challenge for me, a new culture. . I define myself as a fairly technical player who can contribute both offensively and defensively. I have a lot of experience, with more than 200 games in Ligue 1, I’m here to give my best. “

The player was clear when talking about his choice: “The only reference I had is from people around me. I also saw Antonio in Barcelona and he convinced me with his project and the confidence they gave me.. It is true that I had other possibilities, but Betis is what attracted me the most. “About his versatility, it was clear:” I want to improve and progress. I want to adapt to the group as soon as possible and give my best level. I want to go stage by stage. I have a preference for the right side, but I am at the service of the group and if they need me on the left side I have no problem “.

He spoke of the figure of Pellegrini: “I have not spoken with him. Antonio conveyed his congratulations to me. “Also from Koundé:” Yes, I played with him, but we haven’t had contact for a long time. Since everything was done quickly, we did not have time to speak. He preferred to wait for everything to be done officially. Fekir? We don’t know each other either, we only face each other as rivals in Ligue 1. “On the Europa League, it was clear:” I hope we get as far as possible, we have to go little by little.

“I think we are right with the profile that Betis incorporates. We sign not only good footballers, but good people. We were already following him, he can give us the right and left profile, it will add to the competitiveness of the squad. His way of being will adapt to the group and the work of the campus. He is calm, has a stable life and takes great care of himself, “said Antonio Cordón, Betis sports director, about the new Betis signing.

Ángel Haro, president of the club, also spoke about Dani Ceballos: “He expressed his beticism in many media and it is praiseworthy. We are in an economic dimension in which a signing like this is not achievable right now. Objectives? We want to get as high as possible in all competitions, we will do it with the utmost humility. The Europa League is very exciting because there is a final next door. We dream of reaching as high as possible. ” On the economic situation: “Our income was reduced by half, this year there may be an increase due to the European competition and the public. But we must be consistent with the economic reality. No one can be declared non-transferable, if one arrives important offer and there is a capital gain, it would be reinvested in the workforce “.