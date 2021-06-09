The Russians will start automatically transferring social payments through the portal of state services, while they will not need to submit official applications. An additional function will be added to the site, the Ministry of Labor told Izvestia.

To receive payments, citizens will have to indicate their current bank details. This applies only to certain support measures associated with the onset of life events.

Sources in the financial market said that banks have high hopes for a new feature to automatically deposit funds. “A person himself will choose a credit organization for which he wants to receive money. However, it is possible that a list of permitted banks will be worked out, ”explained the banker from the system-forming bank.

According to another source, if the details indicated by the citizen have a plastic card, then it must be issued by the Mir payment system. According to him, this is not a final decision, now a discussion is underway.

In early May, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to ensure daily and round-the-clock access to state and municipal services by 2024. According to the new list of instructions to the Cabinet of Ministers, services can be obtained without the personal presence of citizens in multifunctional service centers (MFCs).