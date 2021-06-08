Russians will be able to automatically receive payments from the state through State Services. An additional service will appear on the site – consent to a proactive listing of social support measures, separate applications will not be required, the Ministry of Labor told Izvestia. To receive payments by default, citizens will have to indicate their current bank details. However, this does not apply to absolutely all state support measures, but only to those associated with the onset of life events.

Banks have high hopes for the new function of automatically crediting funds from the state, sources in the financial market told Izvestia. For credit institutions, this is an additional way to attract new clients.

“There will be no analogy with wage slavery,” said a banker at a systemic bank. – A person himself will choose a credit organization for which he wants to receive money. However, it is possible that a list of permitted banks will be worked out. “

According to another banker, if the details indicated on the website of state services for receiving state payments have a plastic card, then it must be issued by the Mir payment system. This is not a final decision, but such a discussion is underway, he stressed.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Without demand: Russians will automatically receive social benefits through state services