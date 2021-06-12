In 2021, there are about 140 categories of Russians who are eligible for free housing from the state. Nadezhda Kosareva, President of the Institute for Urban Economics Foundation, spoke about the methods of obtaining an apartment, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports.

According to Kosareva, the most massive category for housing is the so-called “waiting list”, which are registered in the municipalities.

It is clarified that since 2005 the poor can get into the queue. “Who belongs to the poor is determined by the authorities of each region, based on the size of the regional subsistence minimum. This takes into account not only monetary income, but also the property of family members subject to taxation (for example, cars, summer cottages, yachts, etc.), ”the article says.

You can join the queue if, during the period from queuing to receiving housing, each family member has less living space than the accounting norm. However, there is no single norm for the country; it is determined in each municipality separately.

For example, a Moscow waiting list should have less than 10 square meters of total space per family member in a separate apartment and less than 15 square meters in a communal apartment.

To queue up, you need to submit documents to the municipality. Moreover, if a person deliberately worsens his living conditions, then he will be put in line only after five years.

Also, the President of the Institute for Urban Economics Foundation noted that in addition to those on the waiting list, some categories of beneficiaries can count on free housing – veterans of the Great Patriotic War, war veterans, orphans, judges, prosecutors.

Earlier, in May, the Russians were told about the right to free registration of housing transactions. So, according to the expert, there are 16 categories of citizens in Russia who are exempt from full or partial payment of the state duty for notarial acts, including with housing.