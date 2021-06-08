Taking out a floating rate mortgage is not a good idea, said RIA News the head of Rosbank Ilya Polyakov. According to him, the key rate in Russia is more volatile than in other developed countries, so this type of loans is not yet suitable for Russians.

As the expert noted, mortgages with a floating rate can be issued in the more distant future, when the Russian economy becomes more stable. Rosbank issued such a mortgage until 2015, but subsequently decided to remove this product. “I think it was the right decision,” Polyakov stressed. Currently, the bank has “just a few of these loans for insignificant amounts,” the banker added.

Polyakov said that Rosbank will adhere to a conservative position in terms of lending to the population and will continue to issue mortgages at a fixed rate.

Earlier, in April, Russian billionaire Igor Rybakov advised Russians, in principle, not to get into debt. The businessman called the mortgage “stupid stupidity” and “a noose around the neck.” Apartments have long ceased to be a good investment, the billionaire added.

