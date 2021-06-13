The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova warned Russians about the risk of bad advice regarding vaccinations against coronavirus. Her words leads RIA News…

“Sometimes you know, such harmful advice, it just takes lives when people are told: you do not get vaccinated for anything. This is a minus. This is the word of a person who does not possess philanthropy, ”Popova noted.

According to her, one of the main tasks of Rospotrebnadzor is “to find a way to convey the true word, the word of truth to save lives.”

The head of Rospotrebnadzor also recalled that without mass vaccination, the population of the country will not develop collective immunity: “Otherwise, we will not be able to open the borders, otherwise we will not be able to restore the circle of contacts with people who do not live in our country, as it was before.”

Earlier, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Ministry of Health, Alexander Gintsburg, warned that the advice of some doctors to get sick with coronavirus is fundamentally wrong. A previous infection can cause complications in the brain, liver, lungs or blood vessels and lead to disability.