Most Russians are concerned about the content of pesticides, antibiotics and artificial additives in food. This is stated in a study by Roskachestvo, writes RIA News…

Related materials Business in a box. Prison labor is a lucrative business. How much does Russia earn on the colonies? Alpine budget. They decided to give even more money to the North Caucasus. Why didn’t all the previous plans for its development work?

57 percent of respondents have complaints about microbiological safety violations (for example, the presence of E. coli). 56 percent of respondents named the presence of toxins and heavy metals as their main fear when choosing food, about 36 percent are concerned about GMOs. The most problematic respondents consider dairy and meat products (37 and 31 percent respectively), as well as vegetables (24 percent).

19 percent of respondents doubted the good condition of fruits, 13 percent expressed concerns about confectionery and fish, 9 percent of respondents did not trust the quality of bakery products, 6 percent did not trust canned food.

While 98 percent cite food safety as an important factor, about 30 percent said they would buy a product that contains potentially hazardous additives if it is cheaper. At the same time, 68 percent are not ready to save money, sacrificing safety.

Earlier, Rospotebnadzor gave recommendations on how to easily switch to proper nutrition and revise your diet. The department advised to eat a variety of foods, including products of animal and plant origin. You should not give up potatoes and flour products, they are necessary for the body.