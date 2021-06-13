The idea of ​​introducing an unconditional basic income in Russia is supported by half of Russians, reports June 13 “RIA News” citing a study of SuperJob, an online job search service.

At the same time, 12% of respondents were against, and 38% found it difficult to assess the initiative.

As follows from the survey, men more often than women support the introduction of an unconditional basic income – 52% versus 47%.

In addition, the number of supporters of the idea increases with the age of the respondents. Thus, 37% of young people (18-24 years old) and 54% of Russians over 45 years old supported the proposal.

According to the study, most of the supporters of the initiative are in Rostov-on-Don (56%), in Chelyabinsk and Volgograd (52% each), and the least in Perm (40%) and Kazan (41%).

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, the idea was supported by every second resident (49% and 50%, respectively).

At the same time, the highest requests for the size of the monthly fixed payment were recorded in Krasnoyarsk (35.6 thousand rubles) and Moscow (35 thousand rubles).

The most modest expectations for the amount of basic unconditional income are in Rostov-on-Don (26.5 thousand rubles) and Kazan (26.6 thousand rubles).

The survey was conducted from May 25 to June 1 among 1.6 thousand respondents over 18 years old.

On June 9, it became known that State Duma deputies came up with a proposal to introduce an unconditional basic income of 10 thousand rubles a month.