The Russians en masse wanted to fly abroad in three beach destinations – Greece, the Maldives and Croatia were in the lead. This was reported in a study of the online service Ostrovok, the results of which were received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

So, it turned out that every fifth domestic traveler would prefer to spend a vacation in the resorts of Greece – 21 percent of respondents voted for this option. The Maldives ranked second in popularity with 18 percent of the vote, followed by Croatia (14 percent).

Fewer tourists voted for landlocked foreign countries – for example, Armenia (9 percent) and Serbia (8) were among them.

At the same time, 30 percent of the respondents admitted that they do not plan trips abroad at all until the conditions for crossing the borders become easier.

Earlier in June, the Russians admitted that they were waiting for the opening of the borders of popular beach countries and were planning to spend their summer vacations abroad. Thus, the majority of those surveyed (42 percent) answered that they hope for an early launch of charters to Turkey, Egypt and Greece.