Two Russian Emergencies Ministry planes took off from the Egyptian capital with Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip. As reported RIA News, there are 112 people on board, including 84 citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as citizens of Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

The Russians arrived in Egypt through the Rafah border crossing. Before Cairo, the buses with those wishing to leave the region were accompanied by representatives of the Russian diplomatic mission.

This is the second evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip. The corresponding instruction was given by the President of the country Vladimir Putin. On May 26, 64 Russians flew out of Cairo, most of them women and children.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. On May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad began a massive shelling of Israel. In total, more than four thousand missiles were fired across the country. The Israeli army responded with airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 12 Israelis and 243 residents of the coastal enclave have been killed. On May 20, the parties accepted Egypt’s proposals for a bilateral ceasefire. The corresponding regime entered into force on the night of May 21.