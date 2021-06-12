18 percent of Russians are in favor of a complete rejection of cash; over the past year, their number has grown by 6 percentage points. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Superjob portal, which RBC refers to.

Another 17 percent of the study participants found it difficult to give any answer, and 65 percent were not ready to part with cash. In 2020, 78 percent were opposed to refusal, 10 percent of respondents could not answer the question.

The article notes that, despite the increase in those wishing to give up cash, their share has not yet reached the maximum of 21 percent recorded in 2014.

Most often, citizens under 24 years old (36 percent), people aged 25 to 34 years old (18 percent) and people over 45 years old (12 percent) would like to give up cash. In addition, there is a dependence of interest in cash on the amount of income. The lower they are, the less cash you need. For refusal from them are 21 percent with earnings less than 30 thousand rubles, 17 percent with earnings of 30-50 thousand rubles and 13 percent among all the others.

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021), the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, Sergei Shvetsov, suggested that the country would be able to completely abandon cash in 20-30 years, and the digital ruble would replace them.