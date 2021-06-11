Last year, the number of applications from Russian citizens for the appointment of a funded pension from non-state pension funds (NPF) turned out to be significantly less than the expected level. One of the organizations decreased by 20 percent, another, one of the ten largest, about 50, writes Kommersant.

Market participants explain this forgetfulness not only by the pandemic, but also by the reluctance of NPFs to inform clients about the onset of pension grounds for the funded part of the pension. The trend itself has been traced back to 2019.

Problems began to arise after raising the retirement age, which was decided in 2018. After all, if earlier the grounds for the insurance and funded parts of the pension coincided in time (55 years for women and 60 years for men), then from 2019 they come later for the insurance company.

Some NPFs believe that they are not obliged to inform citizens, since the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) is responsible for such calculations. In some cases, NPF clients have reasons to retire early, which organizations cannot be aware of.

According to statistics from the Central Bank, in 2020 the volume of funded pension payments amounted to 16.18 billion rubles, which is 1.8 billion more than in 2019, where the growth was 2.9 billion. In 2021, payments in the first quarter turned out to be even less in annual terms – 3.58 billion rubles against 4.4 billion a year earlier.

The development of remote services also remains a problem. Despite the regulator’s requirement to provide critical services remotely, some foundations launched an electronic appeal system only at the end of the year.

However, digitalization by itself will not completely solve the problem, because not all representatives of the older generation are computer literate. According to Pavel Mitrofanov, Managing Director of Expert RA, if the funds do not start reminding their clients, they will continue to forget that they are entitled to payments.

According to the Accounting Chamber, the average size of an old-age insurance pension in Russia as of January 1, 2021 was 16,789 rubles, and the average size of an old-age insurance pension for a non-working pensioner was 17,535.98 rubles.