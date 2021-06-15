The majority of Russians – 84 percent – believe that the army is capable of defending their country from a military threat. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM). RIA News…

Almost half of the respondents from this number (49 percent) expressed confidence that the Russian armed forces can withstand a real military threat from other states, 35 percent believe that they are more likely to be able to. The opposite point of view is held by 11 percent of survey participants.

The survey was conducted on May 29 by telephone interviewing. 1600 adult Russians took part in it.

Earlier, a VTsIOM poll showed that 73 percent of citizens know about the holiday of Russia Day. It is noted that over the past 15 years, the awareness of Russians has increased – in 2006, 62 percent of Russian residents knew about the holiday. Most often, the holiday is confused with Constitution Day and National Unity Day. The reason for pride among Russians is most often the army and navy (24 percent) and the people (9 percent).