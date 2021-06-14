Russian writer Ruslan Zakriev for the third time will attempt to challenge the authorship of the film “Avatar”. The science fiction writer from Chechnya intends through the court to obtain recognition of himself as a co-author of James Cameron’s painting, Izvestia newspaper reports, citing the writer’s lawyer Dmitry Kazatsker.

Zakriev filed a lawsuit against the Russian office of 20th Century Fox International, which presented the film in 2009. He insists that Avatar borrows the plot of his novel The Secret Weapon, which was published on the Internet back in 2002, including specific fragments and dialogues.

The Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow will begin considering Zakriev’s claim on June 15. “Earlier they refused to consider our claim, but we challenged this decision in the Moscow City Court, and now the court will consider this case,” Kazatsker said. The lawyer added that the plaintiff’s representatives will insist on involving James Cameron in the process personally.

Prior to that, Zakriev had already twice attempted to file a claim with requirements against Cameron. In 2015, the writer appealed to the court of the Stavropol Territory, and in 2019 – in Chechnya, but both times they refused to accept the claim.

Avatar was released in 2009. With a budget of $ 237 million, the tape earned more than $ 2.7 billion at the worldwide box office and held the grossing leadership for ten years, losing to Avengers: Endgame in 2019.