A Russian tourist rested in the United Arab Emirates at the height of the pandemic and was delighted. The girl’s review was published by the portal “Subtleties of Tourism” on the platform Yandex.Zen…

So, according to the author of the article, hotels in the UAE are an ideal place for a family vacation because of the clean, gentle beaches, a separate children’s menu and a well-groomed area that resembles a tropical garden. “Immediately I thought, how is it for vacationers in“ our ”south now? – the traveler speculated.

At the same time, she noted that fans of entertainment outside the hotel should not rely on budget options. For example, one ticket to the aquarium costs 6,000 rubles, and the price of climbing the upper floors of the Burj Khalifa is 9,000 rubles. The girl also complained about the expensive taxi from the hotel to the city and the remoteness from shops and cafes – the nearest supermarket was two kilometers away.

The traveler concluded that the seven-day tour for three cost her family 102 thousand rubles. However, the girl clarified that she had bought the voucher back in February and warned that now it is pointless to wait for such prices for a summer vacation.

Earlier in April, a Russian tourist spoke about the deception she encountered at the Dubai airport. According to her, the employees of the aviation harbor offer to undergo PCR testing without a queue for $ 28, while for free testing, you need to wait only 40 minutes. “Tell me, what’s the point in paying me ?!” – the girl was indignant.