On June 13, Russia’s Dina Averina won the gold medal at the European Championships in rhythmic gymnastics in the exercise with a hoop.

Averina won with a score of 28.350 points. Silver medal – from Lina Ashram from Israel (27,850), bronze – from Belarusian Anastasia Salos (27,650).

Russian Lala Kramarenko finished fifth with 26,800 points.

Averina is 22 years old, she is a two-time champion of Russia, a 13-time world champion, and an eight-time European champion.

The tournament, which takes place in Varna (Bulgaria), will end on June 13, writes “Sport-Express”…

A day earlier it became known that the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team won gold at the European Championship in the group all-around.

The athletes scored 305.675 points. The Russian national team included Anastasia Bliznyuk, Olga Karaseva, Anastasia Maksimova, Karina Metelkova, Angelina Shkatova and Anastasia Tatareva.

The second place was taken by gymnasts from Belarus with a score of 290.575 points. The top three were closed by the representatives of Israel, who scored 286.650 points.