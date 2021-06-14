Russian vaccines against coronavirus infection do not affect the ability to have children, reports June 14 website Rospotrebnadzor with reference to the results of relevant tests.

The department stressed that there is no evidence that any vaccine, including drugs against COVID-19, can affect male or female fertility.

“Russian vaccines against coronavirus have passed the necessary tests to assess the effect on offspring, primarily on laboratory animals. No negative consequences have been identified, ”the text says.

In addition, Rospotrebnadzor experts clarified that after vaccination against coronavirus infection, pregnancy can not be avoided.

On June 8, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said that conclusions about the possibility of using the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine among pregnant women could be made in a few weeks.

At the end of May, the Gamaleya Center reported no adverse reactions to the Sputnik V vaccine in 21 women who became pregnant during the study.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection in Russia began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. Four drugs for coronavirus are currently registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

