Two Russian tourists were injured in the shooting in the resort town of Pitsunda in Abkhazia due to a conflict with a local resident. It is reported by Telegram-channel LifeShot.

It is clarified that the travelers were resting in the Apsny restaurant in the company of ladies, when an unknown man approached them and tried to get acquainted with the girls. Hearing a refusal, he took out a pistol and opened fire on the visitors.

After the shooting, the tourists were taken to a Sochi hospital. One of them was found to have injuries to the knee and foot, and the other to the left leg and pelvis. The shooter turned out to be a 42-year-old citizen of Abkhazia Dmitry Piliya, now he is in custody. It is noted that he has a conviction for illegal acquisition, possession and carrying of firearms.

Earlier last year, a resident of Sochi shot tourists on a river beach. After the arrest, the man said that he was aiming “at the birds” and did not notice people. “We were standing in the river. Suddenly I heard my sister scream loudly. Then I felt pain. I didn’t immediately realize what had happened, ”said one of the victims.