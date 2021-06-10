Scientists from the Belgorod State National Research University (NRU “BelGU”) have developed a new composition of yogurt with a nanostructured additive of nettle, reports June 10 Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.

The new composition of yoghurt will have beneficial properties and a tonic effect. At the stage of fermentation, in addition to the usual recipe components, a nanostructured additive of dry nettle extract in various carbohydrate shells is introduced into the composition: sodium alginate, guar gum, kappa-carrageenan (stabilizer).

Scientists note that nettle is rich in biologically active substances and contains flavonoids, silicates, esters of caffeic acid, as well as chlorophyll, proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and minerals, which significantly improves the properties of yoghurt produced by the new method.

She also added that such a composition of yogurt would be suitable for consumers who prefer healthy products, but are not willing to sacrifice taste.

